Gall and Mason

DERRICK MASON and BRADEN GALL have exited "THE MORNING DRIVE" on THE CROMWELL GROUP Sports WPRT-F (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE.

MASON, a former TENNESSEE TITANS player, tweeted after MONDAY's show that "Effective immediately, I will no longer co host Morning Drive. I want to truly thank everyone for spending their morning with us. Much love." And GALL tweeted, "Some minor career news: I will no longer be hosting Morning Drive effective immediately. Thank you to everyone who spent the last few years with us in the morning. Love you all and have so many great memories. Lots more thank yous and details to follow."

No replacements have yet been named. GALL and MASON's former co-host NICK KAYAL exited late last year.

