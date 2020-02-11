Papers Sold

In one last element of the sale of COX MEDIA GROUP to APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, the latter has sold three OHIO NEWSPAPERS, the DAYTON DAILY NEWS, SPRINGFIELD NEWS-SUN, and JOURNAL-NEWS, back to COX ENTERPRISES. The papers were set to cut back to three days per week of printing under an FCC order that followed a court ruling that the papers and radio and TV stations could not remain under the same ownership, but will now continue as seven-day publications under their original owner.

Under the deal, the DAYTON radio and TV stations -- News-Talk WHIO-A-F, Country WHKO (K99.1), '80s Classic Hits WZLR (THE EAGLE), and CBS affiliate WHIO-TV -- remain with COX MEDIA GROUP under APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT's majority control. Market VP and newspaper Publisher ROB ROHR will remain with COX MEDIA GROUP to manage the broadcasting cluster.

« see more Net News