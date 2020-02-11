Party At Jason's

In addition to the 56 speakers already announced for BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT sports radio conference FEBRUARY 26-27 in NEW YORK, the event's private cocktail party on FEBRUARY 26th will be presented by ESPN RADIO and will include appearances by ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK hosts MICHAEL KAY, DON LAGRECA, and CHRIS CANTY along with the previously-announced ESPN RADIO host JASON FITZ.

The party will be open only to members of the media who have a ticket to the conference. Tickets for the event are available online through FEBRUARY 16th; register and get more information at BSMSummit.com.

« see more Net News