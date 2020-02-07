Podcast Ad Study

WESTWOOD ONE's online survey of 96 advertisers and agencies asking about their attitudes towards podcasting gave a thumbs down on current podcast measurement but offered hope for the future.

A blog post by WESTWOOD ONE's PIERRE BOUVARD offered data from the survey showing that only 5% of respondents rated podcast measurement and attribution as “excellent,” while 64% called it “fair” and 19% voted “poor.” But comparing the current state of attribution and measurement to the past returned a 43% vote that things are getting better, with 57% saying things are about the same and none thinking it's getting worse. The perception is important in light of respondents saying that better attribution and measurement are necessary for podcasting to reach the $2 billion revenue mark.

The buyers also felt that podcasting has to attain a 44% monthly reach to achieve meaningful advertising investment (EDISON RESEARCH estimates the present reach at 32%). And respondents said that a "good" podcast buy would be 105 ads in 5 podcasts over 7 weeks and rejected the idea of test-buying one ad a month as "marketing malpractice."

