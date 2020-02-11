Weekend Show

The weekend show "ALWAYS IN FASHION" with MARK WEBER is moving from RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A for airing SATURDAYS 8-9p (ET) and SUNDAYS 7-8p. The show is hosted by former LVMH CEO MARK WEBER and his son, LAW AND CRIME NETWORK host JESSE WEBER.

“Throughout my career, I have worked with the best and that’s precisely what has led me to iHEARTRADIO’s 710 WOR,” said MARK WEBER. “We’re thrilled to join the number one audio company and broadcast on one of the leading talk stations in NYC.”

