Luke Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned 40 new MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Does To Me," featuring EMI NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, making it most-added at Country radio this week. The single has earned a total of 119 adds to date.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN Dir./National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and Columbia Specialist PAUL GROSSER. ALL ACCESS delivered bagels to the COLUMBIA NASHVILLE staff today (2/11) to celebrate their success.

