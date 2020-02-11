-
Luke Combs Is Most-Added For Second Week With 'Does To Me' Featuring Eric Church
February 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM (PT)
Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned 40 new MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Does To Me," featuring EMI NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, making it most-added at Country radio this week. The single has earned a total of 119 adds to date.
Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN Dir./National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and Columbia Specialist PAUL GROSSER. ALL ACCESS delivered bagels to the COLUMBIA NASHVILLE staff today (2/11) to celebrate their success.
