Never Mind

The FCC has rescinded the order it issued on JANUARY 16th revoking the license of COX BROADCAST GROUP, INC. for News-Talk WCGA-A/WOODBINE, GA and dismissing the station's license renewal application after the company failed to pay delinquent regulatory fees.

The licensee, which the Commission said failed to pay or only partially paid its fees for fiscal years 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and did not respond to an FCC Order to Pay or to Show Cause, actually did file a pleading on DECEMBER 27th that the order failed to consider. The withdrawal of the order will allow the licensee to plead its case to retain the station's license.

COX BROADCAST GROUP is unrelated to COX MEDIA GROUP, also GEORGIA-based.

