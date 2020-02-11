Oscar Generates Consumer Action

The TV ratings for the OSCAR broadcast on ABC this past SUNDAY (2/9) hit an all-time low of 23.6 million viewers according to NIELSEN, which reported that those numbers were off 20% from a year ago -- however according BUZZANGLE MUSIC: "All of the songs that were performed at The OSCAR's that were from films saw an immediate impact in song sales that resulted in a cumulative jump in sales of 755%.

Here are the details :

EMINEM's "Lose Yourself" was the big beneficiary, as sales skyrocketed right after his performance SUNDAY night with 5,293 sales; an increase of 2,087%. "Lose Yourself" was the most downloaded song in the U.S. on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9th.

CYNTHIA ERIVO's performance of "Stand Up" from the film "Harriet," was the next biggest seller with just over 2,400 sales which was an increase of 1,170%. CYNTHIA's performance resulted in "Stand Up" being the 3rd most download song that evening.

CHRISSY METZ's performance of "I'm Standing with You" resulted in the largest increase in sales on the day of the show; 2,623%. There were 1,089 song sales of that song after her performance on SUNDAY night.

The three other songs from films that were performed also experienced sizable increases in sales; "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" by ELTON JOHN & TARON EGERTON from "Rocketman," "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" by RANDY NEWMAN from "Toy Story 4" and "Into The Unknown" by IDINA MENZEL from "Frozen 2." Those were 1,328%, 755% and 26% respectively.

