Beverly Ann Stevens

WARNER BROS. BAY AREA promo rep BEVERLY ANN STEVENS passed away last year, after a battle with cancer at age 66 (NET NEWS 9/9). BEVERLY's friends and family are invited to attend a memorial to celebrate her birthday next month.

ANNETTE LAI tells ALL ACCESS, "We are going to be having a memorial for BEVERLY on her birthday, MARCH 15th at the UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF MARIN, 240 CHANNING WAY, SAN RAFAEL, CA from 4-7p (PT). If you can attend, please text CAROLINE OROZCO at (415) 990-1950. She is trying to get a headcount for food. If you can't, animals were BEVERLY’s passion ... she was a strong advocate for four-legged critters - especially rescue animals. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY, attn. JONNA W., 5001 ANGEL CANYON RD, KANAB, UT 84741.

