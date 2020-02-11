T.J. Martell Foundation

The T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION has named hit songwriter and BIG LOUD co-founder CRAIG WISEMAN as its "2020 Ambassador Of The Year" for this year's charity event, being held on TUESDAY, APRIL 14th at NASHVILLE's ZANIES COMEDY CLUB.

"For the seventh year in a row, the special night celebrates an individual who has risen to the top of their field through commitment, dedication, and perseverance," according to PR materials. Past honorees include Country music industry figures SHANE MCANALLY, JAY WILLIAMS, JOHN ESPOSITO, MIKE DUNGAN, ALI HARNELL and ROB BECKHAM.

WISEMAN's business interests include BIG LOUD SHIRT PUBLISHING, BIG LOUD MOUNTAIN PUBLISHING AND MANAGEMENT and BIG LOUD RECORDS, which were all merged in 2017 to form parent company BIG LOUD. As a songwriter, his hits have included TIM MCGRAW'S "Live Like You Were Dying," KENNNY CHESNEY's "The Good Stuff," BLAKE SHELTON's "Boys 'Round Here" and many more.

Special guests who will be "roasting and toasting" WISEMAN will be announced soon. The event begins at 5:30p (CT). For more information, visit www.TJMArtell.org.

