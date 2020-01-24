Hot Pockets! (Photo: Miro Vrlik Photography / Shutterstock.com

The NAB SHOW will feature a new opening act to accompany its new schedule with the addition of the first "NAB SHOW SUNDAY Kick Off" on APRIL 19th, headlined by comic and actor JIM GAFFIGAN.

“JIM is known for his unique brand of humor and we are excited to kick off this year’s Show with an energetic opening and some good laughs,” said NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the new show pattern and welcome the 2020 attendees.”

SMITH's State of the Broadcast Industry address and the presentations of the Spirit of Broadcasting Award and the Distinguished Service Award will remain on MONDAY (4/20) at the "NAB SHOW Welcome" event.

