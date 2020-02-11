Addams

MAX MEDIA Country WGH (NEW COUNTRY 97.3 THE EAGLE)/VIRGINIA BEACH has parted ways with Brand Manager JASON ADDAMS after a little more than a year with the company. In addition to his programming role, ADDAMS did afternoons at the station.

Before joining WGH, ADDAMS was PD/Coord. Operations for WESTWOOD ONE’s NASH ICON NETWORK and its NASH campus in MUSIC CITY, and also did afternoons at CUMULUS WSM-F/NASHVILLE and its 46 network affiliates since 2016.

The station is currently seeking ADDAMS' successor. Interested parties should send their resume and aircheck to RUSTY JAMES here.

