Piatt Passes On

Former longtime MEDIA-COM News-Talk WNIR/AKRON morning host STAN PIATT died TUESDAY morning (2/11) after a battle with cancer at 68, reports the AKRON BEACON JOURNAL.

PIATT hosted mornings on WNIR for 35 years before retiring in 2014 in a rancorous and abrupt exit when he and management differed over the timing of his departure, but briefly returned with a show on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHLO-A and another at KRMA INTERNET RADIO. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in NOVEMBER 2017.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for SUNDAY 2-5p (ET) at ROSES RUN COUNTRY CLUB in STOW, OH, and a fundraiser previously set for FEBRUARY 18th at the FUNNY STOP comedy club in CUYAHOGA FALLS will be held as scheduled to help raise funds for funeral expenses.

