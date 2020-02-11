NH Coverage

Tonight's NEW HAMPSHIRE primary will receive continuous coverage from CBS NEWS RADIO, which will kick off the wall-to-wall reporting at 8p (ET).

CAPITOL HILL Correspondent BILL REHKOPF will anchor the coverage from WASHINGTON with PETER MAER and Professor LEONARD STEINHORN in D.C. and reporters across NEW HAMPSHIRE, including STEVEN PORTNOY with PETE BUTTIGIEG and ENTERCOM News WCBS-A/NEW YORK reporter STEVE BURNS with BERNIE SANDERS, and JIM KRASULA with JOE BIDEN in SOUTH CAROLINA. Short-form special reports will also be fed throughout the evening and tomorrow.

