"Nine years ago this week, “Merge” here on ALL ACCESS launched," recalled MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"It was 2011, and ALL ACCESS President/Publisher, JOEL DENVER, was the one with the foresight to know a column on the emerging social media space would be something of value.

"And through your support, and all of those who read and share the pieces internally or socially, I have come to love writing on why social matters, and our behavior behind it that plays a pivotal role.

"It’s also fun to showcase the inventive and memorable moments others create for all of us to learn from.

"So I condensed the nearly 450 pieces written in the past nine years into something you can print and post everywhere.

"Allow this list to serve as a reminder of the human element so prevalent in the social space, we want to always see beyond a tweet and see a person."

Read more about "Be Flawsome - Flawed + Awesome - And Other Lessons Learned" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

