Finebaum

Could PAUL FINEBAUM be ready for a major career move that would include a sitcom based on his life and show, or a BILL SIMMONS-like multiplatform content company of his own?

SPORTS BUSINESS DAILY is reporting that with FINEBAUM's current ESPN and SEC NETWORK contract expiring in the SUMMER of 2021, the CAA agents representing the longtime sports radio and TV host and SEC football pundit are shopping a proposed TV sitcom about FINEBAUM to all four major broadcast TV networks.

In addition, the report indicates that FINEBAUM has been approached to create a podcast network and website in the vein of SIMMONS' THE RINGER, recently sold to SPOTIFY, while another possibility would be a move to rejoin his former ESPN boss JOHN SKIPPER at DAZN, where he would stream his show with a simulcast on radio via a syndication or satellite partner.

A documentary about FINEBAUM is also reportedly in the works.

