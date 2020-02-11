Shred It Baby!

Aw yeah, VALENTINE's DAY will be "Shred Your Ex Day" at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT as MOJO IN THE MORNING invites listeners to bring pictures, keepsakes and whatever else to the station at 8a (ET).

MOJO has arranged for a wood chipper to be placed in the back parking lot of CHANNEL 955 in FARMINGTON HILLS to help listeners literally “Shred Your Ex” and let go of the items that are holding them back from moving on.

Wanna “Shred Your Ex?” Send an email to Mojocontest955@gmail.com, with name, cell, email, age city/state and why you want to shred your ex's stuff.

Everyone that shows up with their ex’s items to shred will be entered to win a fly away to see TRAVIS SCOTT at THE ROLLING LOUD FESTIVAL in MIAMI, MAY 8 - 10. The prize includes:

Round trip airfare for 2

2 night hotel stay

2 festival passes for FRIDAY and SATURDAY (TRAVIS performs on SATURDAY).

