Audience Report

The NIELSEN Total Audience Report for FEBRUARY 2020 has been released with information from third quarter 2019, including data on audio streaming services and usage.

Among the findings, the reach for streaming audio on smartphones has increased from 45% in third quarter 2018 to 64% in the same quarter of 2019, and streaming audio on tablets rose from 13% to 25% year-to-year, while radio (92%) and satellite radio (16%) remained flat. Meanwhile, voice assistant reach increased from 36% to 40%, and smart speaker penetration rose from 22% to 29%.

In addition, a custom survey on streaming platforms found that audio has a greater emphasis on free, ad-supported services than for video, which leans towards subscription services, but nevertheless, 63% of respondents said they pay for at least one audio streaming subscription, and 53% pay for two, with adults 18-34 most likely to pay. Among streaming attributes favored by respondents, 78% cited "ease of use" and 72% "variety/availability of content." As for why they subscribe, 39% said either that they pay to access content on mobile devices or to get content with limited or no commercials, and 36% said they wanted to expand available content.

In analysis of average time adults 18+ spend with the media every day, radio's time spent listening shrank year-to-year from 1:44 to 1:41, while use of apps or the web on smartphones (2:31 to 3:38) and tablets (:43 to :52) showed big increases.

