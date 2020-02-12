Danny Meyers

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH ADDS DANNY MEYERS to “The Showgram” as a new on-air host, effective immediately. MEYERS joins from iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK, where he most recently served as the morning show host on WMOV (MOViN 107.7). He also served as a morning show host for WXLK/Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA and night host for WPLJ/NEW YORK

“I have been a massive fan of ‘The Showgram’ and G105 for my entire career,” said MEYERS. “It's a dream come true to be a part of this amazing show and iHEARTMEDIA heritage brand. I’m looking forward to connecting and waking up with the RALEIGH community.”

“I am incredibly excited to welcome DANNY to ‘The Showgram’,” said SVP/Programming TREVOR MORINI. “DANNY’s extensive track record of morning show success and experience coupled with the other talented hosts make this the perfect fit for G105.”

