SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WQPO (Q101)/HARRISONBURG, VA welcomes RILEY REED as the newest addition to the Q Crew. RILEY comes to the SHENANDOAH VALLEY from the LEHIGH VALLEY in PENNSYLVANIA, where he was morning host on WWYY (SPIN RADIO 107.1).

“I’ve known of RILEY for 10+ years and watched him on social media grow from an intern to a morning show host over the years.”, said OM PAUL “UNCLE PAULY” MCDANIEL “He’s a digital machine and will complement the already-fantastic job HRG is doing with our station socials.”

“It’s great to be returning to my home state! The past 5 years in the LEHIGH VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA have been super, and I will take a ton of great memories with me”, said REED. “VIRGINIA is home though, and I want to thank BOB LAWRENCE, KIM MITCHELL, PAUL MCDANIEL and BRANDY LINDSEY for this opportunity. Q101 is a powerhouse of the SHENANDOAH VALLEY and I’m excited to be joining such a great team. I can’t wait to get to work!”

