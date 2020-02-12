AdSuite

iHEARTMEDIA has introduced a new podcast advertising sales tool suite bringing together analytics, broadcast cross-promotion, dynamic ad insertion, and other performance indicators. The iHEARTPODCAST AdSuite was unveiled at PODFRONT LA 2020 on TUESDAY (2/11) and includes AdSuite Insights (analytics), iHEART Podcast Boost (podcasts airing on broadcast radio), DSAI+LAI (dynamic and streaming ad insertion and local ad insertion), iHEARTPODCAST TaleOver (first ad placement on every iHEART podcast on any given day), Podfluencers (pairing hosts with advertisers for host-read spots), and Storytellers (custom creative for clients).

“As the podcast industry continues to evolve and capture massive consumer attention, advertisers and brands are looking for tools and products to capture and measure the impact. They are often left without a system for quantitatively monitoring the success, impact and reach of podcast advertising,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK President CONAL BYRNE. As the leader in the space of both audio and podcasting, we are meeting this challenge head on, offering a new suite of cutting-edge podcast ad products – from better targeting to boosted reach across broadcast radio -- as well as pulling together performance and insights across the multiple platforms where we reach audiences.”



“Advertisers have a certain expectation with creative, measurement and data when they invest in digital advertising,” said Pres. of Digital Revenue Strategy CARTER BROKAW. “The iHEARTPODCAST AdSuite product will provide the tools and analytics they need to build and track successful podcast advertising campaigns.”

