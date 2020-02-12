Warner Music Nashville

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) NASHVILLE will renovate its offices at 20 Music Square East and 21 Music Square East on NASHVILLE's MUSIC ROW. As part of the revamp, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE will move operations across the street to 21 Music Square East. Both buildings will be renovated and equipped with first-rate amenities, contemporary furniture, and modernized fixtures.

“The heartbeat of our music community has long been on MUSIC ROW, and we have found it an important part of our identity and soul," said WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman & CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. "We’re excited to continue our longstanding presence on the ROW in a new, more creative atmosphere.”

Added WCM President/CEO BEN VAUGHN, "We’re thrilled to have our own building entirely dedicated to WCM, and still right near our friends at WM NASHVILLE. A welcoming space for writers to create and clients to come experience the best music from WCM writers, it’ll allow us to collaborate in an artistic environment all our own.”

« see more Net News