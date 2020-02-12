Warren

BROADCAST MUSIC INC (BMI) presented SIRIUS XM's STORME WARREN the "BMI Ambassador Award" during a surprise party at its NASHVILLE office last night (2/11). The award recognizes WARREN's "continuous support and promotion of NASHVILLE's vibrant songwriting community," according to PR materials. WARREN has actively supported BMI since 1993, and has used his platform as a forum for songwriters to publicly highlight their craft and provide an outlet for fans to hear the stories behind their favorite hits.

“We are excited to celebrate a very special and unique 25 year relationship between BMI and STORME WARREN, who has consistently and fiercely spotlighted the magical force that makes this community so special ... the songwriter,“ said BMI Senior Director/Creative DAVID PRESTON. “As STORME's career evolved from presenting GAC’s 'Headline Country' to becoming the host of the popular 'The Highway' morning show on SIRIUS XM, one thing has remained constant: his unwavering love of songwriters and the ability to highlight their talent.”

“Songwriters put into words what we can’t. It’s impossible to imagine living life without what you all do for a living,” said WARREN in his acceptance speech. “To all of you who are here, to BMI, and to my team, thank you for this friendship. Whether you’ve written 500 songs or you’re still struggling to write your first one, please don’t stop writing because your stories make up our book, and I don’t want our book to end."

Added WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR'S ASHLEY MCBRYDE, "Before anyone else was on board, STORME was on board. He is the best interviewer that I’ve ever heard, and I’m proud to call him a friend."

