2020 SOURCE Awards

NASHVILLE-based SOURCE will induct seven new members into its Hall Of Fame during the 2020 SOURCE AWARDS, slated for TUESDAY, AUGUST 25th at the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE. Music industry veterans MARGIE HUNT, ALEENE JACKSON, SUZANNE LEE, DOTTIE OELHFAEN, NORMA JEAN OWEN, BETTY SANDERS and IMA WITHERS will be recognized for the vital role they have played in the success of MUSIC ROW and NASHVILLE's entertainment industry.

SOURCE Hall of Fame inductees are nominated and inducted based upon peer recommendations, biographies, accomplishments, reputation, the number of years each individual has worked within the entertainment industry, and level of community involvement. For more information about the 2019 SOURCE AWARDS and the SOURCE Hall Of Fame, visit the SOURCE website here. Ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

SOURCE is the longest running organization for females in the music industry in NASHVILLE.

