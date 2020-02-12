Coach's Show

It's not a play-by-play deal, but ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS and MLS side FC DALLAS have signed a deal for THE FAN to air a weekly coach's show for the soccer club. "THE LUCHI GONZALEZ SHOW," sponsored by TOYOTA, will air THURSDAYS at 1:30p (CT) during the upcoming MLS season. THE FAN will also air other FC DALLAS-themed programming from time to time, including a season kickoff show, and will hold four "TOLO Fan Nights" at TOYOTA STADIUM ("TOLO" is the station's nickname for its listeners, standing for "Turn it On, Leave it On"); the station will also get signage at the stadium and broadcast live from watch parties for road matches.

“As the leader in local sports coverage, we aim to provide fans with premier content of their favorite teams on and off the field,” said ENTERCOM DALLAS Regional President/Market Manager BRIAN PURDY. “We’re looking forward to a great season with FC DALLAS and to expanding our leading sports platform with engaging content.”



“We’re excited to partner with 105.3 THE FAN,” said FC DALLAS VP of Media and Communications GINA MILLER. “As FC DALLAS enters its 25th season, we’re looking forward to sharing our club’s story and we’re appreciative of the coverage THE FAN is going to provide.”

