New Slate

WONDERY will add five new shows to its roster of original podcasts and has announced a deal to have an existing hit podcast join the company as well as a second season of "DR. DEATH."

VARIETY reports that the new podcasts include NIKKI BOYER's "DYING FOR SEX," a show following a friend of BOYER's with Stage IV breast cancer who decides to embark on sexual adventures (premiered TODAY); "THE DATING GAME KILLER," from the producers of "HOLLYWOOD & CRIME," about a serial killer who went on a game show while on a killing spree (MARCH 5th); BROOKE SIFFRIN and ARICIA SKIDMORE-WILLIAMS' "EVEN THE RICH," on celebrities' private lives (MARCH 10th); “BUNGA BUNGA," the story about media mogul turned Prime Minister of ITALY SILVIO BERLUSCONI (APRIL 21st); and a true crime show, "GURU" (debut TBD).

The network is also assuming advertising sales and audience development duties for LEWIS HOWES' existing "THE SCHOOL OF GREATNESS" interview show and has renewed LAURA BELL's "DR. DEATH" for a second season coming this FALL and examining the stories of two more doctors responsible for patient maladies and death.

