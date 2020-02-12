Debuts Monday

SPOTIFY has posted a trailer and announced a launch date for the previously-announced podcast starring KEVIN BACON. "THE LAST DEGREE OF KEVIN BACON," produced by FUNNY OR DIE and announced last SUMMER, is debuting MONDAY (2/17) with two episodes exclusively on SPOTIFY.

The 12-episode series stars BACON as himself in a fictional scripted show about an actor who blames BACON for his career woes after getting beaten out by BACON for the lead in "FOOTLOOSE," only to end up as BACON's personal assistant. BACON's wife KYRA SEDGWICK, MATT WALSH, and LAMORNE MORRIS co-star.

