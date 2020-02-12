Changes

With BRIAN SUSSMAN's departure from CUMULUS News-Talk KSFO-A/SAN FRANCISCO, KSFO's morning slot is being filled by the syndicated ARMSTRONG & GETTY show, moving from sister News-Talk KGO-A for 6-9a (PT) weekdays. Filling A&G's slot on KGO will be KGO afternoon co-host NIKKI MEDORO, who will host "THE MORNING SHOW WITH NIKKI MEDORO" 6-10a (PT) with news anchor BRET BURKHART. The moves will take place on MARCH 2nd.

VP/Market Manager DOUG HARVILL said, “NIKKI MEDORO is a compelling and proven talk show host. Her upbeat and engaging personality makes her the perfect fit to take over mornings on KGO. She’ll team with veteran news anchor BRET BURKHART to deliver an entertaining, informative and interactive morning show. At the same time, ARMSTRONG and GETTY have established a very dedicated and loyal BAY AREA audience that will follow them to sister station KSFO.”

OM/PD LEE HAMMER said, “NIKKI has done a tremendous job working with CHIP FRANKLIN in afternoon drive, and she’s earned this opportunity to host mornings on KGO. NIKKI and BRET will bring a fresh approach to the day’s news, both locally and nationally. They’ll also invite the BAY AREA’s listeners to join the conversation and share their opinions.

“I’m also excited that ARMSTRONG and GETTY will be staying in our station family, just moving down the dial to KSFO. JOE and JACK are fantastic entertainers, super knowledgeable and they’re not afraid to share their opinions. They’ll be a great addition to the KSFO lineup.”

