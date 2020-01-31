LATAM Rankings

TRITON DIGITAL has released its latest LATAM Podcast Report, listing LATIN AMERICA's top 100 podcasts for DECEMBER 23rd to JANUARY 19th as measured by TRITON's Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The top 10, as well as much of the top 100, was again dominated by RADIOS GRUPOS GLOBO entries, while PRISA RADIO 's "LOS40 MX" podcast topped the chart again, but its average weekly download figure dropped precipitously, from 813,678 to 448,656, while second-place "O ASSUNTO" saw downloads jump from 264,910 to 404,429. The top 10 included:

LOS40 MX - LA CORNETA, PRISA RADIO, 448,656 average weekly downloads (last period #1) O ASSUNTO, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 404,429 (2) ACADEMIA CBN - MARIO SERGIO CORTELLA, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 134,606 (4) ESTADÃO NOTÍCIAS, ESTADÃO, 103,904 (7) COMENTARISTAS, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 98,419 (5) PANORAMA CBN, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 78,254 (8) PÂNICO, JOVEM PAN PODCAST, 64,366 (7) ECONOMIA, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 60,995 (9) OS PINGOS NOS IS, JOVEM PAN PODCAST, 60,961 (11) GE SAO PAULO, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 64,063 (21)

See the entire list at www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

