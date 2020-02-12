3 New Faces Buzz Into Entercom Portland

ENTERCOM Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND, OR, has unveiled its new wake up team, welcoming LIZ LUDA and MIKE VEZZOLA, as morning show co-hosts. They'll be bringing a fresh and interactive pop culture-focused show to weekday mornings. The station also adds JAMIE TANCHYK as APD/afternoons. The new line-up takes effect on 2/25, with HAZE staying in middays.

ENTERCOM/PORTLAND Sr. VP/Market Manager KIM MARTINEZ said, "building a strong on-air team is why ENTERCOM/PORTLAND is the platinum standard for our listeners and advertisers.” “LIZ and MIKE’s fun and energetic chemistry coupled with JAMIE’s exuberant on-air style and programming prowess cements 105.1 THE BUZZ as the go-to for young, active listeners in PORTLAND.”

“I am so excited to be joining the ENTERCOM family, especially in PORTLAND,” added Luda. “I love SCOTT (RODDY, OM/PD for KRSK and Country sister KWJJ 99.5 THE WOLF) and KIM’s vision and know that we can deliver great content that audiences can relate to. I am beyond ecstatic for this opportunity.” Luda arrives from FLINN BROADCASTING/MEMPHIS, where she served as a morning show co-host and Promotions Director.

VEZZOLA said, “I've been fortunate to work with some incredible people throughout my career in several NEW ENGLAND markets, and am beyond excited to head out WEST and begin the next chapter with the extremely talented LIZ.” “SCOTT RODDY and KIM MARTINEZ are the real deal and have a great vision for the future in PORTLAND, I look forward to getting out there, getting to work and being a part of that.” He signs on after previously serving as an on-air personality for sister stations Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON, Hot AC WTIC-F (96.5 TIC-FM) and Top 40/R WZMX-FM (HOT 93.7)/HARTFORD. He also previously held the role of morning show co-host for CUMULUS Top 40/R WWKX/PROVINDENCE.

TANCHYK segues down from her midday slot at sister Rhythmic KHTP (HOT 103.7)/SEATTLE and said “I can't wait to bring my signature spice and seasoning to afternoon drive in PORTLAND. SCOTT RODDY and KIM MARTINEZ are incredibly talented leaders and the opportunity to work for them is as exciting as it gets. Let's get it.”

