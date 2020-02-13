-
Longtime Warner Music Nashville Southwest Rep Ray Vaughn Departs The Label
February 13, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
RAY VAUGHN has departed WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s WAR promotion team, where he had been the AUSTIN-based Mgr./SOUTHWEST Radio & Streaming since 2010. Prior to WARNER, employment stops in his more than 30-year record career included: COLUMBIA RECORDS, LAVA RECORDS UNIVERSAL REPUBLIC, J RECORDS/ARISTA, RCA RECORDS, COLUMBIA RECORDS, and POLYGRAM/MERCURY RECORDS.
No word yet on a successor at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.
Reach VAUGHN here, or by phone at 214-683-7298.
-