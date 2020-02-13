Ray Vaughn

RAY VAUGHN has departed WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s WAR promotion team, where he had been the AUSTIN-based Mgr./SOUTHWEST Radio & Streaming since 2010. Prior to WARNER, employment stops in his more than 30-year record career included: COLUMBIA RECORDS, LAVA RECORDS UNIVERSAL REPUBLIC, J RECORDS/ARISTA, RCA RECORDS, COLUMBIA RECORDS, and POLYGRAM/MERCURY RECORDS.

No word yet on a successor at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.

Reach VAUGHN here, or by phone at 214-683-7298.

