VIVENDI's 2019 revenues were $7.7 billion, up 14.1%, mainly as a result of the growth of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, CANAL+ GROUP and the consolidation of EDITIS. since FEBRUARY 1st, 2019. Revenues increased by 5.6% compared to 2018, primarily driven by the growth of UMG (+14.0%) and a 21% year-over-year rise in streaming The company also announced plans for a UMG IPO "for early 2023 at the latest," according to the report, with the company valued at $33 billion after its sale of 10% for $3.3 billion to TENCENT HOLDINGS.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, revenues were $2.3 billion, up 12.8% over the previous year. Revenues increased by 2.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, which was primarily driven by the growth of UMG (+6.3%). EBITA was €1,526 million, up 18.5%. At constant currency and perimeter, EBITA increased by 10.8%, primarily driven by the growth of UMG, partially offset by the decline of CANAL+ GROUP, primarily due to restructuring charges. EBITA included restructuring charges of €161 million, compared to €115 million in 2018, primarily incurred by CANAL+ Group (€92 million linked in particular to the plan to transform its FRENCH operations implemented during the second half of 2019, compared to €28 million in 2018), HAVAS GROUP (€35 million, compared to €30 million in 2018), UMG (€24 million, compared to €29 million in 2018) and Corporate (€2 million, compared to €19 million in 2018). EBIT was €1,381 million, up 16.9% compared to 2018. Provision for income taxes reported to net income was a net income of €140 million, compared to a net charge of €357 million in 2018. In 2019, it included a current tax income of €473 million recorded following the favorable decision issued by the FRENCH COUNCIL OF STATE on DECEMBER 18th, 2019,

On DECEMBER 31st, 2019, VIVENDI entered into an agreement with a TENCENT-led consortium, for the planned equity investment in UMG. This agreement provides for the purchase by the consortium of 10% of UMG's share capital, based on an enterprise value of €30 billion for 100% of UMG's share capital.

The Consortium has the option to acquire, on the same price basis, an additional amount of up to 10% of UMG’s share capital until JANUARY 15th, 2021. This agreement will be shortly complemented by a second agreement allowing TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT to acquire a minority interest in the share capital of UMG’s subsidiary that houses its operations in CHINA. The merger control approvals, to which this transaction was subject, have been obtained from the relevant regulatory authorities. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the first half of 2020.

In addition, VIVENDI's Supervisory Board was informed of ongoing negotiations regarding the possible sale of additional minority interests, which negotiation engagement, based on a minimum valuation of €30 billion, was announced on DECEMBER 31st, 2019. Eight banks have been mandated by Vivendi to assist it in this matter.

The proceeds from these different operations could be used for substantial share buyback operations and acquisitions

