Fido Fest

ENTERCOM Adult Hits KXSN (SUNNY 98.1)/SAN DIEGO is partnering with the city of SANTEE to host the 5th annual “FIDO FEST Presents My Furry Valentine,” an annual donation drive to raise supplies for local animal shelters and help homeless pets find homes, featuring ten local shelters.

SANTEE has partnered with the SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY to share K9 programs and resources with local residents, including information on licensing and microchipping dogs to ensure a quick return home if they ever get lost. Guests can microchip and license their pets onsite with a goal of microchipping at least 50 dogs at this year’s event. PAWS4SHOTS will also be on site to provide vaccinations, heartworm tests, and flea/tick preventatives.

Emceed by KXSN morning show co-hosts ROB and JOSS, the event will also feature various exhibits and activities for both pets and humans, K9 demonstrations, K9 contests, food and beverage vendors, live music and more.

