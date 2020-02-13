Jakobsen

Singer/songwriter DYLAN JAKOBSEN premiered a new video for his single, "I Am," today (2/13). JAKOBSEN and his manager, CARISSA BAUMAN, shot the video in DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE, where they asked random people to describe themselves using the phrase, "I am." The video, shot in black and white, showcases a variety of answers including: I am grateful, different, strong, creative, confident and determined. More humorous answers included, I am drunk, a dog lover and the greatest. Watch the video here.

“It’s been pretty wild to see the evolution of ‘I Am’ over the past few months,” JAKOBSEN told SOUNDS LIKE NASHVILLE. “I remember when I was writing it, I wanted to take an introspective look into myself and show all the pieces that make up who I am when you take off the top layer. I feel like sometimes we look at people and only see their occupation or title; we just take them at face value and forget about all the layers underneath.”

Watch for ALL ACCESS' NASHVILLE team -- KAYLAN MOODY, MONICA RIVERA and PHYLLIS STARK -- all making their music video debuts in the clip.

