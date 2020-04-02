Page

News-Talk and sports radio veteran JASON PAGE will be filling in all next week at CONNOISSEUR MEDIA News-Talk WICC-A/BRIDGEPORT, sitting in as morning co-host with MELISSA SHEKETOFF on MONDAY and then hosting "CT TODAY" 2-6p (ET) TUESDAY through FRIDAY.

PAGE hosts "THE INTERSECTION WITH JASON PAGE" podcast via the BLEAV PODCAST NETWORK; he previously worked at NBC SPORTS RADIO, SIRIUSXM, ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK, and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WPOP-A/HARTFORD, and has appeared frequently on MSNBC and NBC NEWS. Reach JASON at Jason@intersectingmedia.co.

