The Broadcasters Foundation Of America Declares The 2020 Leadership Awards Recipients
February 14, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, the charity devoted to helping broadcasters in acute need, is revealing the recipients of the 2020 Leadership Awards.
The Leadership Awards are given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large.
The Awards will be presented at the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Annual Breakfast at 7a WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22nd in the BRAHMS ROOM of the ENCORE HOTEL in LAS VEGAS, during the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Show.
The 2020 Leadership Awards honorees are:
MARCI BURDICK, Senior Advisor to SCHURZ COMMUNICATIONS, retired
KIM GUTHRIE, Pres./CEO, COX MEDIA GROUP
KRAIG KITCHIN, Partner, SOUND MIND LLC
WEEZIE KRAMER, COO, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS
BARBARA KREISMAN, Chief, Video Division, FCC
LEO MACCOURTNEY, President, KATZ TELEVISION GROUP
THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION will also present the LOWRY MAYS Excellence in Broadcasting Award during the Breakfast.
The Breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting, although pre-registration is required.
This year’s sponsors are:
ACCURADIO, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB), NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MEDIA BROKERS (NAMB), NIELSEN, RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB), TELEVISION BUREAU OF ADVERTISING (TVB), USTrust, and vCREATIVE.
More info on The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.
