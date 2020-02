Love Songs All Day

MBC GRAND BROADCASTING Adult Hits KKVT (100.7 THE VAULT)/GRAND JUNCTION, CO is playing 12 hours of "Love Songs" on VALETINE's DAY from 6a-6p.

CUPID-For-A-Day PD PAT O'NEILL says "while that's happening the air staff is delivering VALENTINE's cupcakes to VAULT listeners."

« back to Net News