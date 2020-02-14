Sold

REDROCK RADIO GROUP LLC is selling Classic Hits KBDX (REDROCK 92.7)/BLANDING, UT and K252FH/MOAB, UT to SAN JUAN RECORD INC. The price was not disclosed in the filing.

In other filings with the FCC, PATRICIA GARBER is assigning her 100% interest in CADILLAC BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Sports WKAD (THE TICKET 93.7 FM)/HARRIETTA-CADILLAC, MI, to her son PETER MACDONALD GARBER for $1.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W280EG/PERU. IL to STARVED ROCK MEDIA INC. for $25,000. The primary station is Classic Hits WLPO/PERU.

Filing for STAs were NORTHWEST ROCK N ROLL PRESERVATION SOCIETY (K266BM/OLYMPIA, WA, reduced power due to antenna problems) and ACKLEY CARIBBEAN ENTERPRISES INC. (WVWI-A/CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI, limited hours while it rebuilds after hurricane damage).

Applying for Silent STAs were LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING CORP. (W232D/ST. MARYS, GA, primary station is silent due to technical difficulties) and GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF AMARILLO (K271BW and K269FZ/LUBBOCK, TX, relocating).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs was WAY MEDIA, INC. (K236BV/BETHANY, OR and K283BL/PORTLAND, OR, respectively, building construction permit and silent due to interference issues).

And TED TUCKER's COCHISE BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KXJW/NORTH ROCK SPRINGS, WY and Classic Hits KWXR/RELIANCE, WY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is $98,000.

