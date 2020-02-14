Recording Academy: Under Fire

THE RECORDING ACADEMY says it is conducting a full investigation into ousted CEO DEBORAH DUGAN’s claims of sexual harassment according to a pair of leaked memos from BOARD OF TRUSTEES head HARVEY MASON JR., reported by VARIETY and other media outlets.

The memos outline THE ACADEMY's actions after DUGAN's surprise suspension just 10 days before the GRAMMYs last month amid allegations of her “misconduct” against former NEIL PORTNOW assistant CLAUDINE LITTLE and DUGAN's own s legal complaint that includes charges of sexual harassment against longtime ACADEMY legal representative JOEL KATZ.

MASON's memo reads, “We take that allegation very seriously and it is being independently investigated by a law firm with no previous ties to the ACADEMY.

Regarding DUGAN's claims of THE RECORDING ACADEMY's exorbitant outside legal fees, the memo says, “Viewed as a percentage of the size of deals our lawyers negotiated, our legal fees are well in line with industry standards. While hiring a full-time in-house counsel would not eliminate the need for the use of expert law firms and could actually increase overall legal costs, the RECORDING ACADEMY was and remains willing to consider doing so if it will result in a savings.”

MASON's second memo addresses the issues in turn after the decision to put DUGAN on "administrative leave," while they investigate the case against her.

“I am writing to update you on what is happening, while also asking you to bear in mind that, because sensitive employment matters are involved, and there are ongoing legal proceedings, there are many things we cannot discuss even though you may be reading about them in the media,

“Our confidentiality restrictions as an organization must be maintained even if they are not honored by others... It is difficult to read unfair criticism of the ACADEMY in the media, but our reticence to respond should not be misinterpreted. We are confident that when we are able to share all the facts, our members, the industry, and the public will understand that all our actions have been appropriate and in the interest of making progress towards our shared goals of diversity, inclusion, and our mission to recognize musical excellence, advocate for the well-being of music makers, and ensure that music remains an indelible part of our culture.” He also reminded members that “all dealings with the press or other consumer or trade-facing media must be handled by or managed under the guidance of the RECORDING ACADEMY’s Communications department.

“We made DEBORAH DUGAN the President/CEO of the RECORDING ACADEMY with the highest hopes. Unfortunately, issues arose. Sometimes this happens in an organization. But it is clear to us that the allegations she has made are either completely untrue or grossly misleading.

“The RECORDING ACADEMY had expressed a number of concerns to Ms. DUGAN about her performance and had worked with her to try to correct them. Those specific concerns are being addressed in a confidential forum, to which she is entitled under Ms. DUGAN's employment contract, though in the interests of transparency we have offered to waive the confidentiality of any arbitration proceeding in this matter. So, while I would like to tell you more about that, I cannot at this time. The sexual harassment allegation she has made is being taken very seriously and is being independently investigated.

“Her outrageous assertion that the GRAMMYS are ‘rigged’ is utterly false. We do realize that the nomination and voting process needs to be better understood so we have taken steps to make it more public and to educate people about how it works to preserve fairness and protect NOMINATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE members from lobbying and pressure. In addition, as always, our awards process will be reviewed at the upcoming APRIL AWARDS and NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE meeting.”

MASON's second memo notes that the nominating process is re-examined annually with a deadline of MARCH 1st, “The GRAMMY nominating and voting procedures have been developed and refined over the years to ensure that qualified people are voting on matters within their expertise, and to protect those nominators and voters from lobbying and pressure. It has become clear that it needs to be better understood, so we have taken steps to make it more public and to educate people about how it works and to educate people about how it works and why it is designed as it is.

“Perhaps of greatest interest to the music industry and the public is that our commitment to a transformative agenda remains firm, and this situation will not deter or distract us from making progress towards our goals. Among other things, we are implementing 17 of the 18 recommendations of the DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE, led by TINA TCHEN, and considering adoption of the 18th recommendation. We will shortly be reconvening the group to review our progress.”

The memo concluded, “We hired DEB to be President/CEO with the highest hopes, and as sometimes happens in an organization issues arose. It would be inappropriate and a violation of our confidentiality restrictions to go into details regarding her performance. We can say, however, that some of her public statements are clearly incompatible with the role of the President/CEO of this organization, including her false and damaging claims about the integrity of the GRAMMY AWARDS process.”

