PODTRAC has released its JANUARY 2019 ranking of the Top 15 podcast publishers, with the top 10 publisher's average unique monthly audience is down 5% from DECEMBER but up 30% year-to-year. The JANUARY ranker also carries a caveat reading, "most publishers experienced a drop in UMA with a simultaneous increase in downloads. This divergence was precipitated by a popular podcast app providing less-specific User Agent data on which the IAB UMA algorithm relies. Podtrac is currently working on a refinement to the UMA algorithm to address this issue."

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

NPR (last month: 1) (64 active shows) iHEARTRADIO (2) (354 active shows) WONDERY (3) (85 active shows) RADIOTOPIA/PRX (5) (82 active shows) THE NEW YORK TIMES (4) (10 active shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (6) (34 active shows) ESPN (7) (63 active shows) NBC NEWS (10) (26 active shows) WNYC STUDIOS (8) (54 active shows) KAST MEDIA (9) (59 active shows) WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA (98 active shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (11) (2 active shows) TED (12) (7 active shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (13) (55 active shows) DAILY WIRE (14) (5 active shows)

