BILLIE EILISH is the new JAMES BOND gal. The teenage phenom released "No Time To Die," the theme to the 25th iteration of the BRITISH secret service agent with a license to kill, which arriaves at theaters APRIL 10th with DANIEL CRAIG in the role of 007 for reportedly the final time. She co-wrote the song with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS.

The piano-driven ballad features BILLIE's fervent, hushed vocals with a swelling orchestral climax. “Fool me once, fool me twice,” whispers BILLIE. “You’ll never see me cry, there’s just no time to die.”

The 18-year-old becomes the youngest artist to write and record a BOND theme song, joining the ranks of SHIRLEY BASSEY, TINA TURNER, WINGS, MADONNA and SAM SMITH.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” EILISH said in a statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. JAMES BONE is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

EILISH performed THE BEATLES' "Yesterday" at least week's OSCAR ceremony for the IN MEMORIAM section. She swept the top four awards at the GRAMMYS, including RECORD, SONG and ALBUM, as well as BEST NEW ARTIST. She performed her song “When the Party’s Over” on the telecast.

