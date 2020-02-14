Live And Local

On FEBRUARY 1st – after a month-long information campaign on-air and off -- MCKAY GROUP Triple A KRML/CARMEL, CA moved from 102.1 to 94.7 to improve its coverage and fidelity. Although popular operating at 102.1, KRML suffered limited reach and “dead zones” due to terrain and adjacent frequencies. The new signal now has better coverage of the MONTEREY BAY area.

“In an era where a station as local and unique as KRML is an anomaly, we are more than excited for this next step in its evolution. We will continue to uphold our mission of serving this amazing community with an eclectic mix of music and an unwavering commitment to all things local with an even better signal on the FM dial!” said GM/PD JEFF WHITE.

