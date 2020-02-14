Town Hall

The next Town Hall broadcast by TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON will address the issue of the re-entry of prisoners into mainstream society. The special, hosted by Special Projects Director and Morning News Anchor ERIC SCOTT, will air on FEBRUARY 20th at 7p (ET), featuring a panel including former Governor JIM MCGREEVEY, THE H.U.B.B. ARTS AND TRAUMA CENTER Dir. of Re-Entry and former convict HAYWOOD GANDY, VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA DELAWARE VALLEY Pres./CEO DANIEL LOMBARDO, and Assistant U.S. District Attorney JESSICA O'NEILL.

“Our Town Hall broadcasts help create a better understanding among NEW JERSEY residents while seeking to identify real and practical solutions to some of our state’s most difficult issues,” said SCOTT. “More than half of those being released from prison in NEW JERSEY today will be rearrested within three years. Almost a third will be sent back to prison. This program will explore ways to break the cycle of recidivism and confront the challenges of returning former inmates to society.”

The show will be streamed via FACEBOOK LIVE and will be accompanied by special news segments airing in the days leading up to the broadcast.

