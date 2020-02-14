More Speakers

Sports media consultant JASON BARRETT's annual BSM SUMMIT conference has added another six speakers for the 2020 event in NEW YORK on FEBRUARY 26th-27th in NEW YORK.

Joining the speaker lineup will be ENTERCOM President of Sports MIKE DEE, ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK morning "BOOMER & GIO" co-host GIANNOTTI, ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO PD MATT NAHIGIAN, SIRIUSXM Sports PD JASON DIXON, EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS PD/Morning Host JEFF RICKARD, and THE CROMWELL GROUP Sports WPRT (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE PD RYAN PORTH.

Get tickets for the event and find out more at BSMSummit.com.

« see more Net News