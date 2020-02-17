Tony Bannon

TONY BANNON has been named VP/Marketing Strategy for DMR/INTERACTIVE, having worked in sales for CUMULUS MEDIA. He also spent over a decade as a PD and on-air talent for stations in INDIANA and ILLINOIS now owned by MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING and NEUHOFF MEDIA

Commented DMR/INTERACTIVE President/COO ANDREW CURRAN, “TONY is passionate and knowledgeable about radio. His experience in both Diary and PPM markets is truly an asset. Clients will benefit from his creative and analytical approach.”

Added BANNON, “The insights and marketing strategy as well as the depth of talent here at DMR/INTERACTIVE are equally impressive. I’m pleased to be part of the leadership team as we work to drive radio forward with a focus on heavy listeners.”

BANNON a graduate of NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, is based at the DMR/INTERACTIVE corporate offices in COVINGTON, KY. He lives in CINCINNATI, OH, with his wife and two daughters. Reach out to congratulate him at tbannon@dmrinteractive.com or (859) 957-1587.

