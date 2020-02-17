Diversity Lags

The FCC’s Media Bureau finally released its fourth report on broadcast station ownership FRIDAY (2/14), based on 2017 data. The data included information about ownership of commercial broadcast stations broken down by gender or ethnic/racial categories, showing a continued lack of progress in ownership diversity, including:

Women owned the majority of voting interests in just 5.3% of full-power TV stations, 5.8% of low power Class A TV stations, 7.4% of LPTVs, 9.3% of AMs, and 7.2% of FMs; Men controlled voting of 53.7% of full-power TV stations, 70.6% of Class A TV stations, 62.4% of LPTVs, 78.3% of AMs, and 82.6% of FMs. (The remainder are categorized as having no majority interest.)

Hispanic/Latino persons owned 4.2% of full-power TV stations,13.6% of Class A TV stations, 13.4% of LPTVs, 6.1% of AM stations, and 4.1% of FM stations, while non-Hispanic/Latinos controlled 62.1% of full power TVs, 69.1% of Class A TVs, 70.1% of LPTVs, 89.3% of AMs, and 92.5% of FMs.

Racial minorities -- federally defined as American Indian/Alaska Natives, Asians, Black/African-Americans, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islanders, and multi-racial -- owned only 1.9% of full-power commercial TV stations, 2.4% of Class A TV stations, 2% of LPTVs, 5.9% of AMs, and 2.9% of FMs, while whites owned 63.7% of full-power TV stations, 80% of Class A TVs, 81.1% of LPTVs, 89.6% of AMs, and 93.7% of FMs.

American Indian/Alaska Natives owned 31 commercial broadcast stations; Asians owned 136 commercial broadcast stations; Black/African Americans owned 239 commercial broadcast stations; Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islanders owned 7 commercial broadcast stations; And persons of two or more races owned 3 commercial broadcast stations.

Ownership of non-commercial broadcast stations showed similar percentages:

Women held the majority of voting interests in 13.6% of full-power TV stations, 0% of low power Class A TV stations, 13.3% of LPTVs, 11.6% of AMs, and 9.1% of FMs; Men controlled voting of 66% of full-power TV stations, 87.5% of Class A TV stations, 66.7% of LPTVs, 74.8% of AMs, and 60.4% of FMs. (The remainder are categorized as having no majority interest.)

Hispanic/Latino persons controlled 1.3% of full-power TV stations, 0% of Class A TV stations, 10% of LPTVs, 6.6% of AM stations, and 2.8% of FM stations, while non-Hispanic/Latinos controlled 84.4% of full power TVs, 87.5% of Class A TVs, 80% of LPTVs, 86.8% of AMs, and 972.8% of FMs.

Racial minorities controlled 1% of full-power commercial TV stations, 12.5% of Class A TV stations, 3.3% of LPTVs, 4.7% of AMs, and 2.6% of FMs, while whites controlled 84.1% of full-power TV stations, 75% of Class A TVs, 86.7% of LPTVs, 88% of AMs, and 72.4% of FMs.

American Indian/Alaska Natives owned 58 noncommercial broadcast stations; Asians owned 2 noncommercial broadcast stations; Black/African Americans owned 37 noncommercial broadcast stations; Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islanders owned 1 noncommercial broadcast station; And persons of two or more races owned 11 noncommercial broadcast stations.



Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS said, "it is striking -- but not surprising -- that no minority group is better off in owning more full power commercial broadcast stations than they did in 2015. Out of 1,385 stations, African-Americans owned just 12 stations in 2015 -- an anemic figure to be sure -- and they still own just 12 stations in 2017. No improvements to report there. And many minority groups had their ownership numbers worsen. Among them is American Indian or Alaska Native women; they lost all 8 stations in which they held a majority ownership interest in 2015. Women overall lost ground as well, representing only 5.3% of full power commercial station owners, down from 7.4% in 2015, despite making up more than half of our population. I have said it before: AMERICA’s broadcasters must look like AMERICA. We have much work to do -- and it starts with us fulfilling our direct order from the Third Circuit to implement a data program that would help understand the impact of our regulatory efforts on the ability of women and people of color to own stations."

