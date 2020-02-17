Pay Up

Another station faces license revocation by the FCC for failing to pay its regulatory fees.

The Commission issued an Order to Pay or to Show Cause FRIDAY (2/14) to DEL ROSARIO TALPA, INC., licensee of Regional Mexican KNCR-A (LA NUEVA 1090)/FORTUNA-EUREKA, CA, threatening license revocation for unpaid regulatory fee debt of $1,550.00 for Fiscal Year 2007; $1,675.00 for FY 2008; $2,263.92 for FY 2012; $2,290.52 for FY 2013; $2,211.43 for FY 2014; $2,138.90 for FY 2015; and $2,171.13 for FY 2016.

« see more Net News