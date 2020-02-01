(Photo: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com)

The topic of gender equality in Country music has received an enormous amount of attention in the last year, including multiple stories and TV reports in the mainstream media. But has any of that closed the gap in the disparity in airplay between male and female Country acts?

The answer is only marginally, according to a new study by OTTAWA-based musicologist DR. JADA E. WATSON, the principal investigator for SONGDATA. In research done in partnership with CMT’s “Equal Play” campaign, WATSON found that “10% represents the space that women occupied within Country music culture by 2019.” That statement was backed by the following statistics showing that women represented:

• 10% of the daily spins on MEDIABASE’s Weekly Airplay Reports in 2019

• 10% of the songs in the Top 20 and Top 10 of MEDIABASE’s Weekly Airplay Charts and BILLBOARD’s Weekly Airplay Charts in 2019

• And 10% of the songs on BILLBOARD’s Year-end Country Airplay Chart in 2019.

The new research is an update to WATSON’s 2019 study on gender and Country radio (NET NEWS 4/29/19). As in her initial report, WATSON looks to Country radio, writing, “Depending on the time of day a listener tunes in to their local station, [10% is] barely enough to be heard. It’s certainly not enough exposure to become known, to build a fanbase, to climb charts, to gain enough recognition to have access to opportunities and resources within the industry. It’s just enough airplay to show that songs by women are receiving airplay, but not enough to make their work visible to viewers. Over the last 20 years, women’s music has become invisible through the quota system that has limited their space on playlists and their access to prime location in daily rotation.”

On a slightly brighter note, WATSON writes, “The purpose of this study was to re-evaluate representation of gender on Country music after a year of heightened awareness to the growing inequality on radio. After two decades of significant decline in the number of songs by women appearing on the charts and the amount of spins granted to those songs, the results for 2019 shows signs of improvement for women by the end of the year. Although the changes were not significant overall, the increase in the number of songs on the MEDIABASE Country Airplay Reports and BILLBOARD Country Airplay Charts in the final months of the year suggest slow change in programming. These changes, however, have not resulted in impact in the charts.”

At the conclusion of the report, WATSON opines, “For too long, the industry has limited the opportunities and space available for women in the genre, allowing only a handful to succeed at once. As a result, women have become absent from main channels of dissemination – radio, streaming, tours, festivals, and invisible within charting cultures. Along with changes in representation, the genre will begin to change, too; music will sound less homogenous, it will become more innovative and fresh, and it will represent a wider segment of the population. It’s time for a change in programming across all facets of the industry. Achieving parity in Country music cannot be achieved by a handful of stations and CMT alone. And it certainly is not a problem isolated to dissemination platforms. Program directors need more songs by women in their programming database to be able to increase representation on their playlists. The entire Country music community needs to play a role in increasing the 10% by supporting and promoting female artists, from labels to publishers to tour and festival rosters.”

Read the full, 24-page report here.

