Shannon, Mojo and Spike

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (Channel 955)/Detroit celebrates as the MOJO IN THE MORNING show will be honored with a special anniversary broadcast on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st. The broadcast will take place at iHEARTMEDIA DETROIT headquarters and will air live from 6a to 10:30a on Channel 955, WSNX (104.5)/GRAND RAPIDS and WVKS (92.5 KISS-FM)/TOLEDO. The anniversary broadcast will also stream on iHEARTRADIO and the app.

Hosted by MOJO, SPIKE and SHANNON, the 20th anniversary broadcast will feature a variety of special guests including DETROIT City Councilperson, MARY SHEFFIELD, who will award the MOJO IN THE MORNING cast with the SPIRIT OF DETROIT AWARD that recognizes outstanding leadership and service to the citizens of DETROIT.

The anniversary broadcast will also feature a performance by the DAVID WHITFIELD & WHITFIELD PRODUCTIONS choir, as well as an appearance from the show’s original crew members, SARA FOURACRE, CHAD MITCHELL and ERIC HARTHEN.

MOJO IN THE MORNING first made its radio debut on FEBRUARY 21, 2000 in DETROIT. The show is hosted by MOJO and SPIKE and co-hosted by SHANNON MURPHY.

iHEARTMEDIA DETROIT, EVP/Programming, TONY TRAVATTO said “ MOJO IN THE MORNING is the MOUNT RUSHMORE of DETROIT radio. The talented cast and show is continually striving to do bigger and better things than before and has evolved over the years to connect even more with the DETROIT community. MOJO IN THE MORNING is one of the most accessible, cutting-edge and successful shows in DETROIT and we’re honored to have it on our program lineup.”

“There has been no better place to have raised my kids than DETROIT,” said MOJO. “I can’t thank the iHEARTMEDIA management and staff enough. More importantly, I’d like to thank the listeners for all they’ve done for my family and me. The fact that we have been embraced in the community that we love and treated as extended family by our listeners is an honor.”

SPIKE commented, “I've been lucky to make a living with MOJO and this radio family each morning. I never take myself too seriously, but I do take this job seriously. I realize that a huge number of people in MICHIGAN have made us a part of their morning routine and I'll never take it for granted.”

« back to Net News