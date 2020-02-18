Sold

TOLEDO RADIO, LLC is selling Country WPFX-F (107.7 THE WOLF)/LUCKEY-TOLEDO, OH to PATTON ADVERTISING ENTERPRISES, LLC for $995,000 ($233,000 cash, $762,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, a DELMARVA noncommercial FM is moving from one public radio operator to another with the sale by the BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF AMERICAN UNIVERSITY of WRAU/OCEAN CITY, MD to DELAWARE FIRST MEDIA CORPORATION for $537,500. WRAU currently relays the seller's News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON; the buyer owns News-Talk WDDE/DOVER, DE.

K & Z BROADCASTING, LLC is selling News-Talk WTZA-A/ATLANTA and W227DN/NORCROSS, GA to WILL REGAN's RC MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. for $352,500 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. The buyer has announced a lineup of familiar local talk voices for the station (NET NEWS 1/22); the seller paid $1.1 million to acquire the station in 2015.

The LEWIS E. DAVIS REVOCABLE TRUST is selling DAVIS BROADCASTING MEDIA, INC., licensee of Classic Rock WYRO/MCARTHUR, OH, to JACKSON COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. for $150,000. The buyer has been programming the station under a time brokerage agreement since 2006, extended in 2014.

HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK, LLC is selling Contemporary Christian KDAV-A (THE SPIRIT AM 1590)/LUBBOCK, TX; Classic Rock KKYC (102.3 THE WOLF)/CLOVIS, NM; and Hot AC KRIA (103.9 THE PULSE)/PLAINVIEW, TX to FAUSTINO ROBLES' T&N ENTERPRISES WEST TEXAS, LLC. The Letter of Intent also includes Oldies KKNM/BOVINA, TX-CLOVIS, NM and sets the total price at $80,000.

HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK, LLC is also selling KROO-A and Country KLXK (K-LAKES 93.5)/BRECKENRIDGE, TX and Classic Rock KWKQ and KSWA-A/GRAHAM, TX to TERRY and KAY SLAVENS' FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME, LLC. The price is not disclosed in the contract filed with the FCC.

LAKES AREA CHRISTIAN RADIO is donating K257CH/ESTHERVILLE, IA to UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL. The primary station will be Contemporary Christian WJRF/DULUTH via relay K210CG/SPIRIT LAKE, IA.

Applying for STAs were SUMMITMEDIA's SM-WSFR, LLC (WSFR/CORYDON, IN, operation from temporary tower while adjacent new replacement tower is built) and RP BROADCASTING IDAHO, LLC (KMTN, KZJH, and KJAX/JACKSON, WY, temporary reduced power operation from alternate site after losing licensed tower access).

Filing for a Silent STAs was NORTHERN NASH HIGH SCHOOL (WHFK-LP/RED OAK, NC, storm electrical damage).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA (K201EP/HEREFORD, TX and KPMB/PLAINVIEW, TX, seeking new site) and FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY (W229AD/TALLAHASSEE, FL, tower dismantled); KZLZ, LLC (KWCX-F/TANQUE VERDE, AZ, lost site).

And BAKEWELL MEDIA OF LOUISIANA, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WBOK-A/NEW ORLEANS to EQUITY MEDIA LLC, headed by actor WENDELL PIERCE, for $550,000.

